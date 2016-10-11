EchoPark Automotive Hosts Distracted Driving Seminars for Teens

Highlands Ranch, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --EchoPark Automotive is a used car dealership group with five locations in Denver, Colorado. EchoPark hosts distracted driving events to help teens learn about the dangers of distracted driving. These events are well attended, most recently attracting over 100 teenage participants.



At EchoPark Automotive, our core values go beyond buying and selling cars.



We care about our community, our neighbors and our guests. Through these complimentary distracted driving seminars, we encourage and promote safe driving habits. These are lifesaving lessons that teens can benefit from and help to make our Denver roads safer.



EchoPark Automotive has another distracted driving event scheduled for Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the EchoPark Stadium in Parker Colorado.



This event will be broken up into hour-long time slots. The seminar will cover proper seating position, mirror adjustment, a shuffle steering demonstration, and proper vision techniques. The participants will also engage in driving exercises that will help teens experience diminished driving capability due to distractions.



In order to attend, students will need a valid Driver's License or Learners Permit. Early arrival for a registered time slot is also suggested. All sessions are complimentary and space is limited, so early registration is suggested.



77% of teens feel confident they can safely text and drive. Fact is, texting while driving makes you 23 times more likely to crash. – International Institute of Highway Safety



Please visit EchoParkDistractedDriving.com to learn more.