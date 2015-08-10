EchoPark to Offer Convenient Vehicle Appraisals, Quotes for Potential Sellers at Upcoming Event

Thornton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --EchoPark Automotive is giving people throughout the Denver area the opportunity to sell their vehicles quickly, easily and at a fair price through its upcoming Quote Me Appraisal Event.



During the event, taking place at all three of EchoPark's locations over two weekends August 14-15 and August 28-29, individuals can have their vehicles appraised and receive an offer from EchoPark, walking away with check in hand if they choose to sell. And if potential sellers need some time to think about it, EchoPark will honor the quote for the next 14 days or 500 miles—whichever comes first.



"We are incredibly excited for the Quote Me Appraisal Event, as it represents a creative and convenient way for people to receive a quick quote for any vehicles they've been thinking about selling," said Jeff Matthews, Executive General Manager of EchoPark Automotive. "We make potential sellers an active part of the appraisal process, and there is also no obligation to purchase a vehicle from us in any way if you do decide to sell us your used car, truck or SUV."



During the first weekend of the event, which runs August 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., EchoPark will give away a brand-new Thule Universal Pull-Top ski rack at each of its locations, a retail value of $249! No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win this contest. The community is invited to stop by for an appraisal, and there will also be food trucks with free food and refreshments for the public.



Pet safety in vehicles will be the theme during the second weekend of the event, which will take place August 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their pets to one of EchoPark's three locations, and there will be an animal expert onsite to share important information and advice on a variety of subjects for pet owners.



"We're used to making the car buying process easy—now we're doing the same when it comes to selling your vehicles," said Matthews. "In addition to giving people a great opportunity to sell their used cars, we also want to make this event fun and family-friendly. Our entire team is looking forward to having a great time and making some fantastic deals throughout the month of August."



EchoPark Automotive's three locations are at 500 E. 104th Ave. in Thornton, 10401 E. Arapahoe Rd. in Centennial and 1500 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch. To learn more about the auto dealer and its upcoming events, visit http://www.echopark.com