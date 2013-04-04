eCigarettes, Sex and Alcohol Prove to Be a Clear Winner for Clubbers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --Last month, ePuffer took their revolutionary new way to smoke to the nightclub and bar trade show in Las Vegas. Already heralded as a wicked invention at the Oscars and favored as a sweet smelling smoke at the Golden Globes, ePuffer thought they were prepared for what would happen next.



Their stand was nestled snuggly against Sapphire, the largest gentlemen’s club in the world, which ePuffer agree played a part in their astonishing success.



As entrepreneurs and journalists wandered around the show trying the alcoholic cocktails on offer, their attention inevitably lead to the glamorous booth of Sapphire which sported many sensual half naked girls. After a feast for the eyes and suitably lubricated with alcohol, they moved onto ePuffer for a health conscious cigar to accompany them round the rest of the show.



In fact the electronic cigars ( in particular the Disposable ECIGAR D1500) were so popular due to the price, flavor, the ease of use, the craving killer and the super sexy appearance that ePuffer sold out in just four hours with two days left to go!



People adored being able to linger for longer as they smoked the ePuffer indoors, enjoying the combination of electronic cigarettes and alcohol without producing damaging smoke.



Now many bars, clubs and restaurants have signed up to use ePuffer in their own establishments as they saw first-hand how this way to smoke brought more people to their place. These, and any other, who sign up will benefit from a listing on the ePuffer website so clubbers and diners know where they can go and enjoy an ePuffer cigar indoors.



Shawn, the founder of ePuffer is obviously delighted with the results, he says, “We had to Fedex overnight more products from New York in order to meet demand. People truly enjoyed their eCigar, we’ve made many connections and signed many bars and restaurants as our brand is all about innovation, quality and presentation. Our product will draw more customers to their business, and from our site we will post their info on our website, so any customer in the area who wants to smoke ePuffer inside will choose them over many others.”



