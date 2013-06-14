EcigBrandReviews Launched New Feature to Compare Electronic Cigarette Brands

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2013 --The popularity of electronic cigarettes has been rising and people using the products can be seen everywhere. Many established tobacco companies are rolling out their own product line to gain a share of this high profit market.



Finding the right electronic cigarette can be overwhelming to smokers that want to switch to this smokeless option. There are hundreds of brands that offer products online and prices range from $30 for a starter kit to well over $100.



The purchase price of a starter kit determines a user's initial cost. The price and quality of refill cartridges, which contain the nicotine solution, determine the ongoing cost.



Batteries are either of automatic or manual type, come in various sizes, different colors and with a range of LED colors or looks. Furthermore consumers may have a preference for a certain smoke juice flavors.



ecigBrandReviews.com clears the smoke and simplifies the buying process. First a detailed buying guide educates visitors on the various options and choices. Next shoppers can use a new feature to compare brands side by side in order to evaluate product options, user ratings, cost, warranties, and customer service levels.



“Reading real user reviews before buying an electronic cigarette and understanding a brand's ratings for battery life, vapor volume and customer service is critical.” says Kevin Engle, owner of the review site.



The site also collects testimonials from ex-smokers that have successfully made the switch to e-cigarettes. This motivates smokers of traditional cigarettes to leave tobacco behind. A visitor from New Jersey testified the following: “I switched because I was wasting money on cigarettes and the addiction was killing me. E-cigs are better because you breathe better with them and they are cheaper than wasting money on cigarettes.”



About ecigBrandReviews.com

ecigBrandReviews.com is one of the most popular e-cigarette review websites. Visitors use real user reviews and ratings, testimonials from smokers that switched and a buying guide to make the best purchasing decision. A complete list of up-to date coupons and side by side comparison of products complete the experience.