Eclipse to Offer New Lopresti Performance and Safety Products

Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2011 --Eclipse Aerospace, Inc. (EAI) and LoPresti Engineering announced today an agreement to bring additional innovative aerospace technologies to the Eclipse platform. LoPresti will add further performance enhancements to the list of factory options, as well as joining with Eclipse to offer their new "NeverFlat" LifeSaver tire.



"We are privileged to work with Mason Holland, Eclipse CEO, and his team to bring our new performance and safety technologies to market," said LoPresti CEO, Rj Siegel. "It's not much of a trade secret that aviation is slow to change. It's refreshing to work with the forward thinking folks at Eclipse who predict the future by creating it."



Rj Siegel continued, "The "NeverFlat™" adds to our growing list of enhancements, which also includes LoPresti BoomBeams™ (High Intensity Xenon Lighting) and Low Drag Performance accessories."



Please stop at the Scheme Designers Booth N623 to preview the "NeverFlat" LifeSaver tire.