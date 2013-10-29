Eco-Artware.com's Wallet-Friendly and Green Gifts Are a Great Way to Celebrate the Holidays

Fun and Functional Gifts Made from Natural and Recycled Materials Available at Under $30
Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --As the gift-giving season approaches, the hunt begins for that perfect gift: something beautiful, something unique, something that expresses the giver’s values as well as affection for the recipient. When it’s affordable, too, that’s even better.
Eco-Artware.com offers all that, and more. Since 1999, the online-only retail shop has specialized in well-made, beautifully designed and practical items made from natural and recycled materials by independent artists, most located in North America. Today the site features over 250 products by 36 independent skilled artists; with 55 eco-friendly designs costing $30 or less.
“I am a firm believer in good design,” says Reena Kazmann, founder and director of Eco-Artware.com. “I also believe that in the hands of a creative artist, discarded everyday materials find their second acts as beautiful, functional artware.”
Eco-Artware.com reflects Kazmann’s beliefs, and passionate concern for the environment, in its collection of unique artworks and items handcrafted from recycled, natural and vegan-friendly materials. From kitchen utensils carved from sustainable wood to a belt made from recycled British fire hose to jewelry created out of reclaimed vintage typewriter keys, the gifts at Eco-Artware.com are always something shoppers won’t easily find anywhere else. Customized and personalized items are also available.
Shopping Eco-Artware.com is easy. Gifts are grouped not only by category – such as Eco Weddings, Corporate Gifts, and Designs Inspired by Cats -- but also by price range. Some of the items available for under $30 include: Circles of Light Drop Earrings made from recycled glass with sterling silver findings, $21; Rainbow Button Bracelets handmade from 11 half-inch buttons covered with scraps of Dupioni silk in 11 different jewel-tone colors, $29; Bicycle Chain Bracelets made from recycled bicycle chains, $12; Circuit Board Business Card Cases made from unusable circuit boards, $29; bold Eco-Tagua Nut Necklace crafted of brightly colored 1" tagua nuts gathered from the forest floor by Colombian craftswomen, $30; Bicycle Chain Bottle Openers made from recycled bicycle chain and recycled aluminum, $12; and the fun and functional Silverware Salt and Pepper Shaker Stand, a character made from forks and spoons, $28.
“Gorgeous gifts don't need to break the bank,” Kazmann says. “And gift-giving doesn’t have to be a strain on the environment, either.”
The Eco-Artware.com site also offers Gift Certificates and a resources section to help anyone green up holiday decorations and gift wrapping. Also check out our step-by-step videos on eco-friendly gift wrapping with newspaper and cloth. Follow us on Pinterest to see more gift ideas and more eco-friendly ways to wrap gifts.
About Eco-Artware.com
Since 1999, Eco-Artware.com has showcased earth friendly gifts made by artists who are committed to sustainability and factor the environment into their work. We appreciate the imagination and creativity of our artists who take used or discarded (but perfectly good) materials and transform them into exciting, innovative designs. Because of our commitment to green products, Eco-Artware.com has been featured in Time, Good Housekeeping, The Wall Street Journal and many other publications.