Eco-Friendly and Organic Mattress Trends Analyzed by Mattress Journal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Organic and eco-friendly remain on the rise in everything from food to clothing, and trends have even reached the mattress industry. Mattress Journal, an industry news and consumer bed blog, recently examined the growth of the natural and organic mattress sector, comparing trends and brands.



Released October 29, the article titled “Eco-Friendly Trends and the Rise of Organic Mattresses,” covers the sector’s growth, popular bedding materials, and brands of organic beds.



Reports from Research and Markets and TechNavio, both anticipate dramatic growth in eco-friendly mattresses over the coming five years. Research and Markets expects plant-based memory foams to continue rising, while TechNavio forecasts an estimated 15% growth in the latex mattress market.



Contrasted with single digit growth in the mattress industry as whole, eco-friendly beds show strong demand. Mattress Journal attributes the shift to consumer concerns about chemicals and pesticides, coupled with growing awareness of environmental concerns such as pollution.



Trends among natural mattress manufacturers focus on a handful of materials, which Mattress Journal compares in the article. These include organic cotton, wool, natural and organic latex foam, plant-based foams, and other plant-sourced materials and fibers.



The article also spotlights a few brands retailing organic mattresses, primarily in the latex or innerspring categories. Organic mattress brands include OMI’s Likekind and Organipedic, Astrabeds, and Naturepedic, among others. Each brand is profiled regarding materials they use, options, pricing, and guarantees for consumer comparison.



Mattress Journal anticipates increased growth and demand in this sector as pricing becomes more competitive and the demand for increased transparency grows. Readers are also invited to participate in a poll, and browse the blogs related articles on sleep and mattress news.



