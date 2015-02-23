Eco-Friendly Dry Wipe Launched on Amazon Curtails Chemicals on Faces, Bottoms and Hands

American Fork, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --Innovation begins and ends in the most practical of places. Such was the case for Your Health Your Hands co-founders Natalie Erickson and Diana Jorgensen. They saw a need for something as simple as a better 'baby wipe'. No stranger to solution-soaked wipes doused with flowery smells hiding harsh chemicals, they knew there had to be another way. So they created a dry baby wipe made of some of the toughest stuff on earth, bamboo. Proving that a baby wipe can be a work wipe, a face wipe, and a travel wipe, tough enough to be tear-resistant and soft all at the same time.



Made from one of the most abundant plant resources on earth, the bamboo wipes are not only reusable they're 100% biodegradable. Using an eco-friendly approach as a working principle, the 100% bamboo wipes are grown without fertilizers and pesticides. Made essentially of grass, the dry baby wipes are made from a resource that produces over 30% more oxygen than trees.



Natalie Erickson, co-founder of Your Health Your Hands said of their eco-friendly product launch on Amazon, "Diana and I are so thrilled to bring the dry wipes to market. We all use wipes daily for everything from health and beauty needs to hand-sanitizing and multi-purpose uses throughout the home. Now, our customers can feel confident they're helping the planet while they make these wipes their own."



Recommended by physicians, hospitals and natural health practitioners, the high-quality dry wipes can be moistened with anything. Basically a dry canvas, consumers can moisten them with an essential oil solution, a gentle soap or water. The hypoallergenic dry wipes are free of parabens, petrochemicals, sodium lauryl sulfate and fragrances.



Adding to the benefits, the Your Health Your Hands dry wipes can be washed and reused. Consumers need only to wash them in a garment bag and air dry. Taking the product to the camp site and work shop, Amazon customer Steve Fox said, "These are wonderful for camping! I can throw a pack of these in my backpack and leave them there during the off season without any worry they'll go bad. I have also used these around my shop to clean up smaller messes or for wiping down projects after sanding. staining, painting, etc, etc."



Your Health Your Hands was co-founded by Natalie Erickson and Diana Jorgensen to provide the marketplace with eco-friendly body care products. The company most recently launched their 100% bamboo dry wipe product on Amazon. The dry bamboo wipe is a durable, 100% biodegradable, eco-friendly solution for home, work and travel.



Purchase the Your Health Your Hands 100% bamboo dry wipes on Amazon.



