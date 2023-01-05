Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2023 --The New Series II features the smoothest yet strongest curved design profile. Nibav vacuum lifts are made of galvanized steel, aeronautical grade aluminum, and bulletproof glass, making them the strongest and least intrusive self-supporting structured option on the market.



Homes across India have received pneumatic and vacuum elevators from the company. The group also provides local service support for customers who want to spruce up their houses with the most dependable home lifts.



These elevators utilize cutting-edge vacuum technology, eliminating the need for a pit, retrofit, or machine room. They are quick and simple to install and come with modern safety features and automatic controls. These environmentally friendly elevators have changed how people move around their homes. They also meet the safety standards set by European quality control and have excellent safety features.



The elevators can be specifically created with different features to fulfil requirements and are ideal for villas, bungalows, apartments, penthouses, showrooms, and residential residences.



Nibav small lifts for homes use single-phase electricity and only require 3.7 kVA of power when going up. Since it requires no electricity when descending, this elevator is regarded as green.



Machine rooms are not required.

Because it does not need additional space for the installation of the lift's engine or any other structural requirements, you can make the most of your space, protect the structural integrity of your lovable home, and quickly install the lifts at ease.



Quality and Value

To deliver high-quality at affordable prices, our strategy combines Australian technology, European components, and investments in high-tech production lines.



European Standards

Additionally, we have ISO 9001-2015 accreditation, which guarantees a consistently high level of quality across our management and business activities.



Flexible and compact

The house lift has a cabin that can fit two people comfortably and only needs 1010 mm of the base area.



Easy Installation

Our home lifts are self-supporting, and installation requires minimal effort, resulting in lower costs and faster installation.



Light-Weight

The combination of aluminum and galvanized steel utilized in Nibav home lifts' construction enables the elevator's light weight without compromising strength.



Outstanding aesthetics

The home lifts by Nibav offer excellent aesthetics with a panoramic glass view on all sides, in contrast to the mechanical aspect of ordinary elevators. With the aid of our integrated model, the entire system may be housed inside of a single object that complements any interior design theme.



The result is a home lift with outstanding technology, a sturdy design, and, most importantly, a lift that provides a refined and comfortable experience.



Nibav a pioneer in the field, transforms homes with their home lifts, especially with their retrofitting services. To discover how to install a house elevator in their homes, clients can organize a meeting with one of their pros or visit their showroom in Ahmedabad.



You can find them at:



Shop no. 27, Gala Mari Gold,,

Opp. Shaligram Prime, Sobo Centre Road, Bopal,

Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380058