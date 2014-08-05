Eco-Friendly Slim Snacks Launched on Moms Gearing Up for Back to School

Greenlawn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --GreenPaxx, the eco-friendly company founded by a mom of four, announces the launch of its latest product just in time for back to school. The Slim Snack is a fun multi-purpose tie-dyed approach to food packed in a small container. How so? The Slim Snack is designed to house just about anything snack-wise. Be it veggies, fruit, nuts or granola the non-toxic food-grade silicone sleeve has a snap lid to keep everything freshly contained. Upping the ante on convenience, the Slim Snack can be frozen to make smoothie ice pops that keep a lunchbox cool.



Already getting attention from bloggers who describe it as the “very first snack holder that doubles as a drip-free popsicle mold” the Slim Snack is gaining momentum. Designed to fit into tight spots like purses, gym bags and lunch boxes the air-tight snack holder even cuts down on the need for kitchen storage space.



Cindy Schiff, founder and CEO of GreenPaxx said of the Slim Snack launch, “I like to think of ways to help my kids enjoy healthful snacks and drinks. This product is just a natural extension of that. Now moms with the same idea can freeze sweet green smoothies and fruit drinks in these snack holders and their kids can eat them like a ‘go-gurt.’ They’re easily handled, colorful, reusable and fun. That’s good for our kids and good for our environment.”



About GreenPaxx

GreenPaxx was founded by Cindy Schiff to provide the marketplace with reusable products that make healthy habits more fun. Manufactured with non-toxic food-grade silicone GreenPaxx products include the Slim Snack and the Universal Cool Cap & Reusable Straw.



