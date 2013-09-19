Eco-Kinetics the Leading Solar PV Installer Company Launch Their New Website September 2013

St. Albans, Herts -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2013 --Eco-Kinetics is delighted to announce it has launched its new website in September 2013 to help position itself as the UK leader in the supply and installation of solar PV panels. The website has been designed and built as a visually-led, corporate website with a boutique and local feel.



The new website built by Calm Digital not only looks fantastic, but works as well on mobile and tablet as it does on desktop browsers. It is image led, using high end photography to create instant impact which is maintained as the user moves through the site. It is intuitive so that the user can easily navigate between the different sections of the website. It is also manageable through a Content Management System, allowing the team at eco-Kinetics to keep the website up to date.



“It was this facility of being able to update the website easily that was our main reason to build a new website”, says James Carpenter (company director eco-Kinetics).



Eco-Kinetics, based in St. Albans, is a world leader in solar PV installation, offering bespoke, specialist solar PV panels to both residential and commercial customers. Eco-Kinetics pride themselves on delivering a high-quality professional service, winning local and national contracts through recommendation and excellent customer service.



“We wanted our new website to be more corporate but also retain a local feel” adds James, “and Andy and his team at Calm Digital delivered this for us”.



About Eco-Kinetics

Eco-Kinetics was founded on the principles of engineering excellence and passion for renewable energy. Having established an office in St Albans, Hertfordshire in 2010 the company has gone from strength to strength winning local and national contracts through recommendation and excellent customer service providing solar panel installation, solar PV installation, solar panels for homes and commercial solar panels. Their experienced team of designers and engineers are able to offer innovative design solutions to suit any requirements no matter how complex or challenging. Every project is managed and installed by an experience team making every effort to ensure that each project is delivered on schedule and to the highest possible standards.