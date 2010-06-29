Ecogear Introduces a Fundraising Tee Shirt for Operation Smile

Toronto, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2010 -- EcoGear the brand for ecofriendly consumer products today introduced a new fundraising tee shirt for the humanitarian group Operation Smile.



In making the announcement, general manager Robert Hii said the company was extremely happy to collaborate with the US based group.” We have been criticised of working with too many environmental groups and animal welfare groups so to be able to hook up with a humanitarian group like Operation Smile is amazing.” He explains that the company wanted to create a new shirt that would carry a positive message. Citing the stressed out environment that we all face today with people being out of work, strange new diseases like the H1N1 flu that has everyone being wary of contact with people, the company decided on the simple message to encourage people to smile more often.



“Its free and it gives your facial muscles a work out that it may not be used to! Most importantly, that one simple little gesture can do so much to create positive vibes from everyone you meet,whether it’s a friend or stranger.” Said Robert Hii.



By pure coincidence or good karmic vibes as Robert prefers to call it, as they were working on the graphics for the new tee shirt, an obscure friend brought up the good work being done by Operation Smile in correcting cleft palates for children in poor nations. This created a perfect match for a tee shirt that encourages smiling and a group that creates beautiful smiles.



ecoGear has been using their tee shirt products as a way of raising funds for non profit groups.The core fabric that is used in its clothing products are from 100% recycled fibres containing cotton clippings from clothing factories and recycled plastic bottles. In its third year in business, this eco brand that started out with simple tee shirts in 2 colors is now launching a full collection of casual lifestyle clothing for the Fall of 2010.



Operation Smile is a US based non profit group that believes all children deserve to live their lives with dignity. And for those suffering from cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities, dignity begins with a smile. At Operation Smile, their medical volunteers provide safe, effective and free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgery for children born all over the world.

