Ecogear Launches Its New Ecofriendly Yoga Collection at Sears

Incredible EcoGear Inc, the Canadian brand for ecofriendly products launched its full casual lifestyle apparel today. From its beginnings a mere two years ago when it came into the clothing market with a rough 100% recycled fibre tee shirt, the company which operates under the "ecogear" brand has since made amazing progress in creating a market for itself even in a depressed market.



In a preview of what is to come from ecoGear, the brand introduced a collection of styles under its ecoyogawear label. Made up of essential styles for yoga practitioners, the collection consists of a snug capri and flared pant with matching camisoles and tank tops. To address the needs of those who may prefer a looser fit, the ecoyogawear collection offers a loose capri and top as well.



While the main fabrications are in ecoGear’s jersey and ribs ,the company was excited to include two new fabrications in the yoga group. A fleece hoody with an attractive embroidery on the hood and a french terry with added spandex for stretch in its fitted pants.



Robert Hii, the creative and sales manager behind the ecoGear brand justifies the company’s excitement over the two basic fabrics as one of accomplishment. “When we brought the concept of using 100% recycled fibres to the market, we were laughed at and doomed to work with a few ecostores.It was a pretty rough fabric and I don’t blame the naysayers at all. Over the last 2 years however, we’ve spent a lot of time and money to develop a softer handfeel and to create new fabrications so that the complete casual lifestyle clothing can be offered to the ecoconscious consumer instead of simply working away at the tee shirt market.”



It was also the support of major groups like Ontario Parks and the city of Toronto’s Livegreen department that enabled the company to jump from a small production of 3000 pieces for 2008 to a whopping 18,000 pieces for 2009. With the recent crackdown on eco claims by the Competition Bureau on bamboo clothing, ecoGear expects another year of record growth in its sales as it now stands out as a truly ecofriendly product in the clothing market.



ecoGear’s primary fibre in its clothing is made up of 65% recycled PRE consumer clippings and 35% recycled plastic bottles(rePET). The colors are not dyed but makes use of existing colors in the cotton clippings. This eliminates several processes normally found in making colored fabrics, thus creating less of an impact on the environment in terms of energy use, CO2 emissions and chemicals.



About Incredible EcoGear Inc.

Incredible EcoGear Inc. (http://www.eco-gear.ca) is a Toronto Canada based company that promotes ecofriendly products and sustainable lifestyles under the brand "ecoGear". All of its products are made to stringent sustainability and eco standards that go beyond the standards set by other brands.

