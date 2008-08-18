eCommerce Merchants Announces Strategic Partnership with ControlScan

Secaucus, NJ and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2008 -- eCommerce Merchants (http://www.ecmta.org), a leading educational trade association for small- and medium-sized online merchants, announced today its partnership with ControlScan (http://www.controlscan.com), a leading provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance and Website security solutions, to help its members meet mandatory requirements set forth by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and to promote the security of their Websites to online shoppers.



“As an educational trade association it is our responsibility to help provide information and best-of-breed solutions to small- and medium-sized merchants,” said Cresta Pillsbury, vice president, eCommerce Merchants. “We chose ControlScan as a partner because they worked with us to create the Essential Ecommerce Security Package which includes PCI compliance, the Control Scan security seal and breach protection for an amazing price.”



eCommerce Merchants members will have access to ControlScan's leading PCI compliance solution, which includes on-demand vulnerability scanning and the Self Assessment Questionnaire. Members will be covered by Verified Secure Breach Protection which provides up to $50,000 ($0 deductible) to cover fines, audits, physical loss or other expenses associated with a suspected or actual data breach. They can also take advantage of ControlScan's security certification seals, which typically help e-merchants realize an increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart abandonment.



“This relationship allows eCommerce Merchants to offer ControlScan's full service PCI compliance and security solutions to their members at a great value," said Jethro Felton, executive vice president of sales and business development, ControlScan. “We saw this as an opportunity to help educate merchants and provide them the tools to become compliant and securely transact online.”



eCommerce Merchants

eCommerce Merchants is a leading trade association of small and medium sized ecommerce businesses. The organization provides best practice guidance, technology & infrastructure advice and sourcing & supplies solutions to online merchants around the world who use the internet to sell or promote products and services. The organization works closely with the Professional eBay Sellers Alliance (http://www.gopesa.org).



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized ecommerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301

