Economical Epoxy Floor Coatings are Still in Reach Even with Ever Increasing Raw Material Costs

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2008 -- Walter Szczerski, purchasing manager for Florock said “Even though the material costs are on the rise, there are factors we still have control over, which we can use to keep costs down:



1. By maintaining several qualified vendors for each material, we retain a competitive edge on the cost of epoxy floor coatings. When the primary vendor for a material presents an increase, there is a chance that one of our “back up” vendors for this item is willing to hold to the current price in exchange for making them our new primary vendor or that item.

2. By taking control of inbound freight for materials, we retain a competitive edge on the cost of epoxy floor coatings. When we shop for the freight cost of inbound materials and use the carrier who gives us the best value, we always enjoy a better cost then just telling the vendor to select a carrier to use for delivery.

3. By negotiating on the cost of materials, we retain a competitive edge on the cost of epoxy floor coatings. We offer to purchase a grouping of materials from a vendor in exchange for a discount on price. We offer to purchase in larger quantities in exchange for a discount on price. We offer to remit promptly in exchange for a discount on price”.



