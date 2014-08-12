Economical PDF Merger Tool for the Valued Users to Blend a Number of PDF Files Into a Single One

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --PDF merger tool is an important daily-use tool that helps people who are busy with paperwork. Recently, A-PDF.com provides users the A-PDF Merger, which is much more affordable and easier to use than its competitors.



A-PDF Merger is a tool for people who need to merge multiple PDF files into one PDF. The software is also utilized to combine many image files into a single document. The application proves to be a helpful tool for those who frequently deal with Acrobat PDF files.



Besides PDF, A-PDF also specializes in merging the many kinds of files, such as Office file in the format of .doc, .DOCX, .pptx, .xlsx, etc. It even has the ability to convert popular snap format which was scanned to PDF.



A-PDF Merger is especially useful when someone is running a small business or a home business. The tool works in a simple way (check the tutorial about how to merger PDF files):



Step 1, add the PDF files that need to be merged. User can use the easy “Drag and Drop rule” to add PDF file into the software conveniently.

Step2, arrange the imported files and customize the output PDF.

Step3, click on the “merge” button.



Once the tool is purchased and licensed, users can merge files for infinite times. It is pretty handy for the office workers who often deal with PDF in their daily work.



