Economist Intelligence Unit Japan Country Report Now Available From Report Buyer

Giving the reader a detailed summary of Japan in year 2008-09, the EIU report addresses a range of relevant topics including domestic politics, international relations, economic growth, inflation and exchange rates.



Examining the current political state in Japan, the authors of the report highlight the issues in the country’s political scene, including the perceived weakness of the Japanese government and the incompetence of the opposition political parties.



Furthermore, the report provides a summary of Japan’s economic policy and performance which looks into the topical issue of the cost of nursing care, the affect the global rice shortage has on agricultural reform, the slow growth of the real GDP and the growing worry over the oil and currency markets.



The EIU report includes a full summary which has specific data on the economy as a whole and is broken into annual, quarterly and monthly charts and tables.



