Economist Larry Kotlikoff Offers Little-Known Strategies for Maximizing Social Security Benefits in Upcoming Webinar

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Economist Larry Kotlikoff will offer proven strategies for maximizing Social Security benefits in a July 8 webinar available exclusively for financial professionals



Kotlikoff is a Boston University professor who has written numerous books and columns for national publications like the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Boston Globe. In the upcoming webinar, he will provide important information on Start-Stop-Start benefits for low- or high-earning couples, Spouse-or-Ex benefits for people who have remarried and Early-Claim options for widowed individuals.



“Social Security is a complex system that may allow for increased benefits, depending on your level of wealth, when you decide to collect benefits and other factors,” said Kotlikoff. “Unfortunately, most people are unaware of these provisions. We are pleased to provide this webinar on maximizing Social Security benefits using a variety of proven strategies.”



Kotlikoff is the founder of Maximize My Social Security, a company that helps individuals and families decide when and how they should collect spousal, survivor, retiree, parent, child and divorcee benefits to increase the amount of benefits they can receive in the long term. Through this service, the firm incorporates all Social Security options and provisions for both single people and married couples.



A William Fairfield Warren Professor at Boston University, Kotlikoff has appeared as an expert guest on a number of television and radio programs. He is the author or co-author of 16 books and hundreds of articles in professional journals, and he focuses specifically on issues of financial reform, Social Security, taxes, health care, personal finance, generational accounting, insurance, saving and pensions.



“Over the years, I have advised thousands of people on Social Security and other key retirement issues,” said Kotlikoff. “This webinar is a great opportunity for me to share my knowledge of the program and give people the information and insights they need to make sound decisions when it comes to financial planning for retirement and beyond.”



The “Social Security Benefits and Deferral Strategies” webinar will take place Tuesday, July 8 at 12 p.m. EDT. Financial professionals may count it toward one continuing education credit. To learn more and to register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3228941654087427842.