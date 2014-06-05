EcoSierra Promotes Sustainability with the Launch of the Squeasy Pouch Concentrated Refill Product Line

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --To help reduce the estimated 30 million tons of plastic waste generated in the United States yearly, EcoSierra has launched an ingenious new line of household cleaners. In their push for sustainability EcoSierra’s Squeasy Pouch Concentrated Refill products have a two-fold advantage. First, they’re 98% natural with no synthetic dyes or harsh chemicals that could be harmful to the environment. Second, they reduce the consumer plastics footprint for a household cleaner by 95%.



So how do they do it? With the first purchase of $4.49 consumers will receive a reusable spray bottle filled with the eco-friendly cleaning product and one “squeasy” pouch refill. When the first batch is used one need only squeeze the refill pouch into the reusable bottle, fill with water and use it to clean and deodorize the air. Refills are available at $1.89 per pouch.



Formulated with a deodorizing air freshener the environmentally safe household cleaner comes in four scents. The all-purpose versions of the green household cleaners come in cucumber melon and grapefruit. The bathroom cleaner is scented orange and the kitchen cleaner comes in a refreshing lemon scent. For those who prefer a cleaning agent with no fragrance the EcoSierra glass cleaner is unscented.



August Meinerz, Director of Marketing and Product Development for EcoSierra said of the Squeasy Pouch Concentrated Refill products, “We’re so happy that through our new packaging we can help consumers save money while drastically reducing plastic waste. It’s a win/win. And to support this mission in an even greater way, we donate a percentage of every sale to sustainable packaging and plastic research.”



About EcoSierra

EcoSierra is based in Madison, Wisconsin and is dedicated to household and personal cleaning product development that uses eco-friendly ingredients and reduces plastic waste.



