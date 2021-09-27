ECPAT-USA, Carlson Family Foundation Partner to Offer Free Anti-Trafficking Training for Travel Professionals

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --In recognition of World Tourism Day, ECPAT-USA, the nation's leading anti-child sex trafficking organization, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Carlson Family Foundation that will make its e-learning for travel and meetings professionals now available to participants at no cost.



The online training, Preventing and Responding to Human Trafficking and the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children, addresses the issue of human trafficking and discusses the intersections between human trafficking and the travel industry. The program was initially developed by ECPAT-USA, with the input of a committee of travel professionals.



With recent research indicating that predators still widely use travel infrastructure to facilitate their crimes, it is more crucial than ever that those in the industry have access to tools to help them prevent and disrupt trafficking. Through resources like training, travel professionals learn about these issues and steps they can take to end exploitation, including how to promote child protection with clients and suppliers. With the Carlson Family Foundation's support, more people than ever will now be able to participate in the program.



"Carlson has long been a vocal leader on the industry's role in ending human trafficking," said Yvonne Chen, ECPAT-USA's Director of Private Sector Engagement. "When we first started working with the private sector over 10 years ago, Carlson was the first company to publicly announce their commitment to preventing exploitation through signing The Code, and they have continued to be a valued partner. The e-learning program's increased reach that is sure to be a direct result of this new program will serve as a lasting example of Carlson's legacy of child protection."



Rick Gage, Chair of Carlson, affirmed that "Carlson stands committed to building awareness and understanding of trafficking through education, advocacy and partnerships with organizations like ECPAT-USA, who are leading efforts to stop and prevent human trafficking and sexual exploitation across the globe."



To access the training, Preventing and Responding to Human Trafficking and the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children, please click here.



About ECPAT-USA

ECPAT-USA is the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. ECPAT-USA is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in 104 countries with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children around the world. For more information, visit www.ecpatusa.org.



About The Carlson Family Foundation

The Carlson Family Foundation is a Minnesota-based philanthropic foundation with a vision of uplifting youth through leadership at the intersection of love and insight. The Foundation works together with the community to create opportunity, hope and a sense of belonging for every young person.