ECPAT-USA Honors Leaders in Fight to End Trafficking at 2021 Freedom Awards

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --ECPAT-USA, the leading anti-child trafficking organization seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation, is pleased to once again honor leaders in the fight to end sex trafficking at its Freedom Awards benefit. This year's virtual event will be held on June 15, 2021, and will feature entertainment, information about ECPAT-USA's anti-trafficking programs, and the annual silent auction that includes fantastic prizes and unique opportunities. It will be hosted by award-winning news anchor and author Cheryl Wills and will include a special performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.



The recipients of this year's awards are as follows:



- Freedom Award - Chip Rogers, President and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association



- Defender Award - Rose Muckenthaler, NYPD/FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force



- Survivor Advocate Award - Tina Frundt, Executive Director and Founder of Courtney's House



The 2021 Freedom Awards were made possible by the generous support of:



Gold Sponsor - American Airlines and Carlson Wagonlit Travel



Silver Sponsors - American Hotel & Lodging Association - American Airlines / AmexGBT - Bloomberg Philanthropies - Hilton Hotels - Hyatt Hotels - Lisette Cooper - MGM Resorts International - Microsoft Federal - Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International - Sydney Rose - Uber - Karen and Joel Weiss



Friend Sponsors - Carlson - Friends of Esther Bernstein and Danielle Rose - Maritz Global Events - MPI - PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Red Roof - Travel + Leisure Co.



More information about the Freedom Awards is available at www.ecpatusa.org/freedomawards, and tickets are available at https://www.givergy.us/freedomawards/?controller=tickets.



About ECPAT-USA

ECPAT-USA is the nation's leading anti-child trafficking organization seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. ECPAT-USA is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in 104 countries with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children around the world. For more information, visit www.ecpatusa.org.