ECPAT-USA Issues Updated Report on Human Trafficking Laws Concerning the Lodging Industry

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2021 --ECPAT-USA, in partnership with the American Hotel and Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation), released today the latest update in a series of reports that detail anti-trafficking training and signage laws, as well as potential civil and criminal liability, in each state.



The report, Unpacking Human Trafficking Vol. 3, is an update and expansion of Volumes 1 and 2, released in May 2019 and January 2020, respectively. The original report and the updates were made possible with the financial support of the AHLA Foundation.



This newest report is even more detailed, including an expanded list of other U.S. jurisdictions that have adopted ordinances related to these concerns: Guam; Albert Lea, Minn.; Baltimore; Chicago; Fulton County, Ga.; Hapeville, Ga; Houston; Jacksonville, Fla.; Long Beach, Calif.; Los Angeles; Miami Beach, Fla.; Miami Lakes, Fla.; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Phoenix; Prince George's County, Md.; Pueblo of Laguna, N.M.; and Tucson.



"For over a decade, ECPAT-USA has been working with hotel and lodging companies to raise awareness of how businesses can help prevent traffickers from using the industry for their own corrupt practices," said Yvonne Chen, Director of Private Sector Engagement at ECPAT-USA. "These resources will not only help hotels remain compliant with their local anti-trafficking laws but will also help staff and associates better understand the signs that a child might be at risk. We thank the AHLA Foundation for their continued partnership on this crucial information."



"Through innovative techniques and employee training, the hotel industry has been recognized for the critical role it plays in ending the scourge of human trafficking," said Rosanna Maietta, president & CEO of AHLA Foundation. "The Foundation is committed to building on these current efforts to ensure all employees are trained in identifying, reporting, and stopping instances of human trafficking."



This survey of all the applicable state laws currently in effect will continue to be updated in a fourth edition. Posters that comply with the various signage laws and free anti-trafficking training for hotels, as well as additional resources for hospitality brands, management companies, and properties are available on ECPAT-USA's website at www.ecpatusa.org/hotel. To access the full report, visit www.ecpatusa.org/unpackinghumantrafficking.



ABOUT ECPAT-USA

ECPAT-USA is the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. ECPAT-USA is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in 104 countries with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children around the world. For more information, visit www.ecpatusa.org.



About The AHLA Foundation

The AHLA Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, is dedicated to helping people build careers, improve their lives, and strengthen the lodging industry. From lifting individuals out of poverty and connecting them with a life-long career in the industry to providing certifications to promote current hotel employees into leadership positions, the Foundation's programs are changing the industry by changing lives. We are committed to elevating, educating, and empowering individuals and the public on the industry's story of opportunity and advancement. Since its founding in 1953, the Foundation has distributed over $27 million in support of the industry and is committed to ensuring a strong and viable workforce for the entire lodging industry. The Foundation is funded solely by contributions from generous individuals and companies who want to give back to the hotel industry and ensure a successful future. Learn more at www.ahlafoundation.org.