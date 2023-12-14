ECS Contributes to UBC Solar's "Brightside" Race Car Project: Electrical Wire Donation Powers Innovation and Education in Sustainable Engineering

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2023 --Electrical Cable Supply (ECS), a leading electrical cable and wire provider based in Richmond, BC, is delighted to announce its recent contribution to UBC Solar – a student engineering design team at the University of British Columbia (UBC). In support of cutting-edge education and sustainable innovation, ECS has donated a diverse array of Electronic and Cat5e wire and cables to UBC Solar's ambitious project—designing and racing a solar-powered car named "Brightside" in 2024.



The UBC Solar team with 80 undergraduate members, known for fostering an immersive and industry-oriented learning environment, aims to transcend traditional classroom boundaries. Their commitment to maximizing student potential through peer mentorship, critical analysis, and professional development aligns seamlessly with ECS's values of innovation and collaboration.



"Brightside," the team's third-generation solar-powered race car, is poised to compete at the prestigious Formula Sun Grand Prix and the American Solar Challenge in 2024. The meticulous two-year design cycle reflects the team's dedication to incorporating lessons learned from their 2022 competition experience, with the ultimate goal of constructing the most advanced race car in UBC Solar's history.



"ECS is proud to support UBC Solar in their ambitious Brightside project. We are excited to be a small part of helping to advance education and innovation in solar engineering. We believe in empowering the next generation of engineers and innovators to push the boundaries of what is possible." Angie Schwan, Richmond Branch Manager at ECS.



About ECS

ECS is an industry-leading Canadian electrical cable and wire provider based in Richmond, British Columbia. Named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2011 with the prestigious Platinum designation, ECS specializes in providing top-quality wire, cable, and related products and services for contractors of all sizes in Canada, including commercial, industrial, residential, mining, renewable energy, transit, OEM/automation, and utility segments. Connecting people and powering success since 1984, with nine branches across Canada and global distribution centres, their experienced and knowledgeable team stands ready to provide innovative solutions for any customer needs.



Media Contact:

Kevin Chand

Director of Marketing, ECS Electrical Cable Supply

Phone: 604-276-9913

Email: kchand@ecswire.com