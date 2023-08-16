ECS Electrical Cable Supply Introduces New Klein Tools to Online Store

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2023 --ECS Electrical Cable Supply in Vancouver serves a critical role in the supply chain for wire and cable solutions. Besides processing more than 50 million meters of wire and cable annually, ECS offers specialty products and tools to industry professionals. As a new addition to its online store, ECS is proud to add the power and professionalism of Klein Tools. For more, go to https://www.ecswire.com/en-us/NewsPage .



Crafted with durability in mind, Klein Tools has been dedicated to creating tools for professional tradespeople worldwide. As part of their new product offerings, ECS Electrical Cable Supply in Vancouver has made several new Klein Tools available for purchase, including:



- Standard Cable Cutter 25-Inch

- Open Jaw Ratcheting Cable Cutter

- Compact Ratcheting Cable Cutter

- Compact Laser Distance Measure

- Digital Circuit Breaker Finder with GFCI Outlet Tester



These tools are designed to withstand the rigours of demanding work environments. The design and engineering are precise, allowing craftspeople to work comfortably and efficiently. Cutters slice cleanly without damaging or fraying the cables, saving time and reducing the need for rework. The Compact Laser Distance Measure is another industry go-to with an intuitive interface and easy-to-read display backlit for clear visibility in low-light conditions. Finally, the Digital Circuit Breaker Finder takes the guesswork out of locating circuit breakers and quickly and accurately identifies the correct circuit breaker controlling a specific outlet or lighting fixture.



High-quality construction ensures reliable performance, making Klein Tools an investment that will be used for years to come. Klein Tools places strong emphasis on user comfort and safety. Cutting tools include features like ergonomic handles and anti-slip guards that enhance control and prevent accidental slippage. Blades are made from hardened steel, providing exceptional strength and resistance to wear. Additionally, a quick-release lever allows for easy blade deployment and retraction, increasing both convenience and safety.



ECS Electrical Cable Supply in Vancouver is proud to offer Klein Tools to professional tradespeople searching for solutions that provide the highest levels of performance and safety. Visit the product page to see an extensive selection of cable and supply products curated from a well-established network of North American suppliers and provided to customers with consistently exceptional service.



About ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We serve electrical contractors in Vancouver of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecswire.com/or call 604-276-9913



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

Kevin Chand

kchand@ecswire.com

604-276-9913