ECS Electrical in Richmond Announces Partnership with PTI Cables

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2024 --Designed to withstand Canada's diverse climates, NMD90 provides durability, safety, and versatility for residential and industrial applications. ECS Electrical in Richmond is proud to announce that in collaboration with PTI Cables, NMD90 is now conveniently available for delivery or pickup at all ECS branch locations. For more, go to https://www.ecswire.com/en-us/News/PowerUpTheNewYear



For over 30 years, ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. has specialized in wire, cable and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. Serving contractors of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, ECS can easily accommodate the needs of all customers – from sourcing unique materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



NMD90 is available in 75m or 150m spools with customizable ordering options. NMD90 can be tailored to meet any project requirements, ensuring efficiency and minimizing waste. Whether it's a single spool, multiple spools, skids, or mixed quantities, this adaptability allows for seamless integration with other NMD gauge sizes, streamlining workflows.



By collaborating with PTI Cables, the team at ECS Electrical in Richmond is proud to offer competitive pricing and reliable inventory availability of NMD90 across Canada. Take advantage of the combined expertise and exceptional customer service from ECS and PTI Cables, guaranteeing the support contractors need when it's needed.



Click here to see the collection of NMD90 and order online. For questions and inquiries, contact ECS Electrical Richmond today.



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We serve electrical contractors in Vancouver of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



