ECS Electrical Supply Ltd. in Canada Received One of Johnson Controls' Supplier Awards for 2022

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2023 --The team at ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. is excited to be a recipient of the 2022 Johnson Controls Supplier Award. For more, go to https://www.ecswire.com/en-us/NewsPage



Johnson Controls is a world leader in smart buildings, creating safe, healthy, and sustainable spaces. For nearly 140 years, they've made buildings better with award-winning digital technologies and services.



As a partner, ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. serves a critical role in the supply chain for wire and cable solutions to electrical contractors across Canada. The team supplies more than 50 million meters of wire and cable annually, leveraging a network of national and international locations to provide just-in-time service for projects of all sizes.



This diligence and attention to detail earned the distinction, which recognizes "demonstrated consistent performance in continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, global growth, innovation, quality, shareholder value, and sustainability."



Maintaining supplier relationships and delivering wires and cables as required to job sites and in the necessary quantities hasn't been easy with the logistic challenges and supply shortages caused by COVID. However, the buyers at ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. have successfully leveraged long-term relationships with national and international carriers to support everything from regular to rush deliveries efficiently.



Besides being acknowledged for the "world-class performance in all aspects of supplier relationships," award, recipients are also invited to join Johnson Controls Supplier Conference in the fall to explore new opportunities to build, grow, and thrive together. Tim Bowie, ECS' Regional Manager in Alberta, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the recent Johnson Controls awards ceremony.



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. is grateful for the acknowledgment and potential to collaborate on new and exciting projects with the team at Johnson Controls. For electrical contractors in Canda looking for wire and cables, ECS offers solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, transit, OEM/Automation, marine, agriculture, and utility applications. Call 604-276-9913 to learn more.



About ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable, connectors, and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We serve electrical contractors across Canada of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecswire.com/ or call 1.800.661.4165



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

Kevin Chand

media.ecswire@gmail.com

604-276-9913