ECS Electrical Teams Up with Service Wire for the Return of Spark Joy

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2024 --As a hockey team relies on each member's strengths to win during playoff season, complex electrical projects depend on quality and innovation. Service Wire stands out as an all-star teammate in the electrical industry, with unparalleled reliability and performance in any environment across Canada.



ServicePLEX®: The Playmaker



Simplify and accelerate setup with ServicePLEX®, the playmaker that knows how to bring everything together seamlessly. Their pre-fab twisted single conductors reduce installation time and material waste, making them the perfect assist for project goals. With the ease of installation and reduced scrap, ServicePLEX® ensures that your projects glide smoothly from conception to completion, like a well-executed power play.



ServicePRO-X® RW & RWU90: The Top Defense



The ServicePRO-X® RW90 & RWU90, with its rugged XLPE insulation, acts as the defense of any project team—tough against environmental adversities and always ready to protect the integrity of electrical installations. With no need for pulling lubricant and a full range of true colour conductors, it ensures complex electrical plays are both safe and efficient, letting teams focus on scoring big with clients.



Tray Cable: The Versatile Forward



Adaptability is crucial on the ice and in electrical projects. Tray Cable adapts to various conditions with ease, offering options for PVC, ServiceCPE®, and EnviroPLUS® LSZH jackets to meet the

demands of any project environment. Like a forward who can switch between defense and attack, Tray Cable is ready for anything, ensuring project goals are met with precision and resilience.



The Flexibility of Bare Copper: The All-Around Team Player



Service Wire's bare copper products are like the versatile forwards on a hockey team, adept at navigating through challenging plays with agility and precision. Whether solid, stranded, or tinned, these conductors ensure a steady and reliable performance under pressure, backed by

a strategic inventory management system that keeps your project in play no matter the market conditions. Stay on top of your game with daily updates from Service Wire's Daily Copper Close.



Gear Up for a Winning Season with ECS and Service Wire



This spring, ECS and Service Wire combine to channel the energy and teamwork of a thrilling hockey match into building projects.

With ECS and Service Wire, it's not just about building systems—but crafting winning experiences that spark joy and satisfaction.



As the season progresses, ECS and Service Wire promise to keep the

momentum going, embracing electrical challenges with the same enthusiasm and teamwork displayed on the ice.



About ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We serve electrical contractors in Vancouver of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecswire.com/ or call 1.800.661.4165



