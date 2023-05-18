ECS Voted and Won as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies with Platinum Designation

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2023 --ECS Wire Recognized Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 Years in a Row



For the past 12 years, ECS has continually been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. We are proud of our accomplishments, which reflect our commitment to innovation, customer service, sustainability, and quality management. We are also grateful for the continued support of our customers and suppliers, who have been the key drivers in our success.



This recognition has put ECS in a unique position to expand our business presence in Canada and beyond. By understanding the current trends and utilizing the latest technology, we can provide our customers with superior service and quality products.



We are excited for the future and look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities that this recognition has provided us with. Our commitment to excellence and to our people are the core pillars to our success, and our team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service. ECS will continue to provide a healthy, fulfilling work environment for its team across Canada.



Message From COO Hossein Mohseni Electrical Cable Supply Company



"We would like to thank our staff, and all of our customers and suppliers for their support in helping ECS become one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. We look forward to the next chapter in our continued progress and success," Hossein Mohseni, Chief Operating Officer at ECS.



About ECS Wire

ECS is an industry-leading electrical cable and wire provider based in Richmond, BC, Canada. We specialize in providing top-quality wire, cable, and related products and services for contractors of all sizes in both Canada and the US, including commercial, industrial, residential, mining, renewables, transit and utility segments. Offering same-day deliveries and sourcing special materials as needed, ECS provides a comprehensive and customer-centric service. With over 30 years of successful business and global distribution centres, our experienced and knowledgeable team stands ready to provide innovative solutions for any customer needs. Connecting people, powering success.



Media Contact

Kevin Chand, Director of Marketing

604-366-5560

kchand@ecswire.com