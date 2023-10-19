ECS Wire Is Powering Up the Prairies With New Winnipeg Location

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2023 --The team at ECS Electrical Cable Supply in Vancouver is delighted to share some exciting news. As a trusted Canadian cable distributor, the expansion of the Winnipeg facility represents a renewed commitment to customer service and satisfaction. For more, go to https://www.ecswire.com/en-us/News/WinnipegOpening



The expansion of ECS Electrical Cable Supply in Winnipeg will bring tremendous benefits to prairie-based clientele. Since timing is critical during construction, the larger facility means customers will benefit from more inventory, greater choice, and shorter wait times.



The facility expansion includes cutting-edge technology, including a higher-capacity cutting machine capable of handling up to 12,000 lbs. and 109-inch reels. In addition, there's a new speed winder for more minor cuts that ensure unparalleled precision and speed.



ECS is now better equipped to handle orders due to increased loading docks at the new Winnipeg facility. This means optimal efficiency in sourcing, unloading, and dispatching orders. No more struggling with logistical challenges. Products will move seamlessly, getting delivered faster than ever.



As the team ushers in a new phase of service and commitment in Winnipeg, ECS is pleased to offer premium specialized products while prioritizing time-sensitive delivery requirements from a newly expanded facility backed by the knowledge, satisfaction, and customer satisfaction that has distinguished ECS as a true industry champion.



About ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable and related services for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We serve electrical contractors in Vancouver of all sizes, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecswire.com/ or call 1.800.661.4165



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd.

Kevin Chand

kchand@ecswire.com

604-276-9913