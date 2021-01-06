Ector Country Abstract & Title Specializes in Landman Services in Midland and Odessa, Texas

Odessa, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2021 --Negotiating for the acquisition or divestiture of mineral rights is not a cakewalk. It involves a lot of legal aspects that might be beyond one's capacity to grapple with. Landman services in Midland and Odessa, Texas are required to define all requirements to claim ownership on oil and gas and other minerals that lie underneath a specific land surface.



It would be unwise to assume that traditional land ownership would allow for the exploitation of the gas and oil underneath the land's surface. Ector Country Abstract & Title Co. provides abstracts, searching public land records, protecting buyers and lenders with title insurance, and so much more.



With years of experience, the company has been able to handle thousands of real estate closings. The level of expertise and skill enables them to deal with title insurance policies, deed records, abstracts, transfers, and other documents. A fair amount of effort is taken to make sure that the transaction is handled efficiently and correctly.



Their long-standing experience in the field enables exclusive access to certain information. They have the only recorded history of all mineral ownership rights throughout Ector County, from the first documented record to the present day.



At Ector Country Abstract & Title, the professionals use their knowledge and insight at handling diverse copies of the deeds for oil and gas mineral rights and a variety of documents for related transactions. With so many abstracts, titles, deeds, records, public land records, and more, they are uniquely situated to help their clients.



The complete service includes several processes that are executed in steps. The experts get started by procuring relevant information about properties and mineral rights and assess the authenticity of the information. The next step is to begin negotiating potential leases and property and mineral rights purchases.



For more information on title search in Andrews and Crane, Texas, visit https://www.ecatitle.com/title-insurance-title-policy-odessa-midland-andrews-west-odessa-monahans-crane-tx/.



About Ector County Abstract & Title

Locally owned and operated, Ector County Abstract & Title brings its experience at handling real estate closings, providing abstracts, searching public land records, protecting buyers and lenders with title insurance, and so much more. The Ector County Abstract & Title professionals have lightened the load by developing techniques that streamline the entire process.