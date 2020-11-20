Ector County Abstract Specializes in Landman Services in Andrews and Crane, Texas

Odessa, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2020 --The ownership of land does not necessarily allow the landowners to mine the oil that lies underneath. While one can use the surface for a parking lot, there are specific limits concerning what one can do below the surface of the land.



The traditional type of land ownership does not sanction the exploitation of the gas and oil underneath the surface of the land. It requires some legalities to be fulfilled for ownership of the land's physical surface, and ownership of the mineral rights below the surface can be two completely distinct issues. That's where Landman services might be required.



Ector County Abstract offers Landman services in Andrews and Crane, Texas, defining all requirements to claim ownership on oil and gas and other minerals that lie underneath a specific land surface.



The truth is, the oil and gas industry is continuously evolving. As new litigation comes into play, this leads to new interpretations of mineral conveyances and previous leasing details. Handling transactions when leasing minerals for both exploration and development is not a piece of cake. Ector County Abstract does this strictly for its valued clients.



The professional staff of Ector Country Abstract & Title Company has access to a vast repository of historical documentation, enabling them to provide a fantastic amount of information concerning oil, gas, mineral rights, and other Landman services. With so many abstracts, titles, deed, records, public land records, and more, they are uniquely situated to help their clients.



Once the relevant information about properties and mineral rights is procured, the next step is to start negotiating potential leases and property and mineral rights purchases. The entire task is executed by the expert professionals who have knowledge and insight in the field.



About Ector County Abstract & Title

Locally owned and operated, Ector County Abstract & Title brings its experience at handling real estate closings, providing abstracts, searching public land records, protecting buyers and lenders with title insurance, and so much more. The professionals at Ector County Abstract & Title have lightened the load by developing techniques that streamline the entire process.