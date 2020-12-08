Ector County Abstract & Title Specializes in Mineral Owner Search in Andrews and Crane, Texas

Odessa, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --It can be challenging and time-consuming to determine ownership of mineral rights through a public records search. It requires finding all the times mineral rights changed hands.



Many landowners don't have any idea whether they own the mineral rights at all. It is crucial to find the deed because it confirms one's right to exploit the gas and oil underneath the surface of the land. While ordinary land ownership sanctions ownership of the physical surface, mineral rights search confirms whether or not the landowners can procure minerals underneath.



Besides, it could be that the previous owners, dating back to the original land grant, may have withheld the transfer of the property's mineral rights. The only way to find answers to these questions is to carefully and thoroughly research historical deeds and property records.



Handling such extensive research is not a piece of cake. Besides, it could be difficult and time-consuming to perform a mineral owner search in Andrews and Crane, Texas, through a public records search. It could also be that there is something amiss. The only way to find a way to fill those missing gaps is by searching for other public records. No wonder that the whole affair would be complicated and stressful.



Ector County Abstract & Title brings its years of experience and expertise at handling different types of title insurance policies, deed records, abstracts, transfers, and other documents.



Founded in 1910, the company dedicates itself to maintaining the recorded history of all mineral ownership rights throughout Ector County, from documented records to the present day. As one of the leading establishments, the company equips its clients with multiple copies of the deeds for oil and gas mineral rights and a variety of documents for related transactions.



For more information on Title insurance in Midland and Monahans, Texas, visit https://www.ecatitle.com/title-insurance-title-policy-odessa-midland-andrews-west-odessa-monahans-crane-tx/.



About Ector County Abstract & Title

Locally owned and operated, Ector County Abstract & Title brings its experience at handling real estate closings, providing abstracts, searching public land records, protecting buyers and lenders with title insurance, and so much more. The professionals at Ector County Abstract & Title have lightened the load by developing techniques that streamline the entire process.