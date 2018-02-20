New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --From June 16-23, 2018, ten of the most prominent spiritual teachers, healers and community leaders of the High Andes of Ecuador will gather together for the first time at The Andes Summit, a week-long learning and healing event conceived and organized by ShamanPortal.org: the global resource for all things shamanic, and its founder, bestselling author Itzhak Beery.



These ten powerful Yachaks (shamans) agreed to participate in order to sound the alarm that this is, perhaps, the last moment to teach the people of the technologically advanced West their ancient ways to sustain the Earth, to open their hearts to global peace, balance their physical, emotional and spiritual health, and to preserve the well-being of our society in peril. They are wholeheartedly, and with open arms, waiting for each of the event's 90 participants to come to their sacred land.



"I cordially invite you all," says Taita Don José Joaquin Pinéda, an internationally well-known authority in indigenous healing, in his video address. "To all my friends who have a strong desire to learn and work with shamans in Imbabura, we are here to serve and heal with the spirit of Imbabura, Cotacachi, and Mojandita," referring to the three volcanoes from which they draw their power.



In a similar video, Doña Maria Clemencia Sanchez, better known as the Shaman from Zuelta says: "Welcome my North American sisters and brothers. We the Ecuadorian Shamans receive our traditions from the breast of our mothers and our ancestral lineages. We honor our sacred traditions by taking our medicine and practicing our Mystical Shamanism. I am inviting you to partake in a cross-cultural exchange, in sharing the traditional medicine between North America and Ecuador."



In this unprecedented spiritual and healing event, occurring over 8 days and 7 nights, participants will experience Shamanic Master Classes, personal healing ceremonies in the healer's homes, and sacred indigenous rituals. They will dance and partake in the sacred Inca's Inti Raymi (solstice ceremonies) in their villages, and take majestic nature hikes to the lakes, waterfalls, and mountaintops. Plant Medicine (Ayahuasca and Huachuma) ceremonies will be optional.



"I made a promise to my teacher, Don José Joaquin Pineda to bring the sons and daughters of the Eagles of the North to learn the wisdom of the Condors," says founder Itzhak Beery. "I organized the Andes Summit because I strongly believe that only by learning these sacred teachings can we begin to thrive in a world beset by so many societal, political, economic, and environmental challenges."



The Andes Shamans will teach workshops on sound healing, Andean sacred body movements, opening the feminine heart, ancestral midwifery practices, and traditional healing methods, among others.



