Eczema Patches on the Skin Can Be Invaded by the Herpes Virus; the CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Some people develop an inflammation of the skin called “dermatitis.” It is characterized by itchy, redness (erythematous), small sac-like bodies (vesicular), weeping, and crusting patches. The term eczema is broadly applied to a range of persistent skin conditions. These include dryness and recurring skin rashes. When the herpes virus invades a patch of skin with dermatitis or eczema, a very serious condition can develop. WebMD notes that “eczema herpeticum results when atopic dermatitis is infected with the herpes simplex virus. This is the virus that causes cold sores and genital herpes. In this condition, the rash blisters and may begin to bleed and crust. You may also have a high fever. This is a serious infection.” (1) Most cases of eczema herpeticum are due to herpes simplex virus type 1 or 2. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals with eczema and a herpes infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at CBCD, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Eczema herpeticum usually arises during a first episode of Herpes simplex infection (primary herpes). Signs appear 5 to 12 days after contact with an infected individual, who may or may not have visible cold sores. Eczema herpeticum may also complicate recurrent herpes. However, repeated episodes of eczema herpeticum are unusual. Eczema herpeticum can affect males and females of all ages but is more commonly seen in infants and children with atopic dermatitis. Atopics appear to have reduced immunity to herpes infection. The dermatitis can be mild to severe, active or inactive.” (3)



The CBCD notes that “eczema herpeticum can also occur when there are other reasons for breakdown of the skin barrier, including: thermal burns, pemphigus vulgaris, Darier disease, Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma / mycosis fungoides, (and) Ichthyosis.” (3)



What treatments are available against the herpes virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which were designed to target the latent herpes virus.



