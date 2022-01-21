Ed Castledine to Lead SelectHealth in Idaho

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2022 --Ed Castledine, chief executive officer (CEO) of Saltzer Health, has been named market president of SelectHealth in Idaho. He will start in his new role in February of this year, assuming responsibilities of Jerry Edgington, SelectHealth VP and General Manager, Idaho, who has announced his plans to retire in April.



Edgington is retiring after 40 years at Intermountain Healthcare and SelectHealth, a length of service that is both admirable and rarely seen these days. Edgington began his career at Intermountain right after college and moved to SelectHealth (formerly IHC Health Plans) at its inception in 1983.



Castledine brings more than 20 years of experience working with business-to-consumer markets and driving growth across integrated delivery system environments. He is an innovative leader with a strong track record of building enduring business relationships and high-performing teams. He is passionate about reducing the cost of healthcare in Idaho.



At SelectHealth, Castledine will focus on the expansion of consumer and government markets serving more than 100,000 people in Idaho.



As CEO of Saltzer Health, Castledine has been responsible for the strategic vision, payor/provider partnership development, and operational leadership of the rapidly growing medical group.



Previously, he was the CEO of St. Luke's Nampa where he was responsible for the start-up of the acute care hospital with oversight of strategic planning, analysis, product development, and regulatory compliance. Castledine also served as the administrator of the St. Luke's ortho-neuro and rehab service lines, operated a healthcare consulting company, and was the CEO of Treasure Valley Hospital.



A native of Nampa, Idaho, Castledine graduated from college in Ohio before returning to Idaho and earning an MBA at Northwest Nazarene University.



"We will certainly miss Jerry. He helped establish much of the foundation of this great company, and we're indebted to him for his loyal service and institutional knowledge of SelectHealth. We are so pleased that Ed has chosen to stay in the Intermountain family and take a leadership position for us in the Idaho market," says Marti Lolli, CEO of SelectHealth. "He shares our goal to help enhance our members' experience, partner with the community to deliver healthcare value to individuals, and lead SelectHealth into the future in Idaho."



About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 980,000 members. They are committed to helping their members and communities stay healthy. In Idaho, SelectHealth, St. Luke's Health System, and affiliated physicians have formed an alliance that is transforming healthcare. Through this partnership, SelectHealth offers medical plans to individuals, families, and employers, as well as Medicare Advantage enrollees.



About Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company with more than 80 primary care and specialty providers, about 600 employees, joint venture surgery and gastroenterology centers, medical imaging center, 24-hour urgent care clinic, and 11 clinics from Boise to Caldwell in southwest Idaho.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, 42,000 employees, a medical group, SelectHealth insurance company, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare using evidence-based best practices to deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs consistently.