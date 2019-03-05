Ed Lomas Has Retired from Asher's Chocolate Co.

Souderton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2019 --After 32 years working as the Vice President of Sales for Asher's Chocolate Co., Ed Lomas, a resident of Bethlehem, PA, has retired as of Friday, March 1, 2019.



Ed Lomas joined Asher's Chocolate Co. in 1987 after having already served a number of years in the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania. During his time at Asher's, he was responsible for managing the Sales Representatives and maintaining the company's numerous brokerage lines.



"Ed has been an invaluable asset to Asher's for 32 years, and his retirement is truly a loss for us. We will miss him, but we wish him the best of luck in his well-deserved retirement," stated Jeff Asher, President & CEO.



A farewell company luncheon was held at 12:30pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Asher's Chocolate Co. corporate offices.