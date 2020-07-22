Ed4Career Expands Partnership with H. Lavity Stoutt Community College

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --Ed4Career is excited to expand its partnership with H. Lavity Stoutt Community College. Students at the school, located in the British Virgin Islands, now have access to more of Ed4Career's self-paced career development and personal enrichment courses designed to help them learn new skills from home for the workplace.



The Centre for Professional Development and Community Education at HLSCC is working with Ed4Career to provide a variety of different online classes in highly sought-after career paths, such as marketing, information technology, healthcare, writing and publishing, paralegal and law. Now HLSCC is working with Ed4Career to offer even more courses for adult education. Ed4Career's self-paced online courses can be accessed through any internet-enabled device, allowing the student to fit their continuing education and personal enrichment into their busy schedules.



The Centre for Professional Development and Community Education at HLSCC is part of the school's Workforce Training Division. Its goal is to bring adult education to its students, with a focus on local community education and professional development. Since 1990, HLSCC has been offering students opportunities for higher and continuing education, and the school's expanded partnership with Ed4Career is the most recent phase in its commitment to facilitating learning opportunities for its students.



For more information about Ed4Career's partnership with H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, or to inquire about the company's full library of courses, please visit https://hlscc.ed4career.com/.



About Ed4Career

Ed4Career is an online career training company that is committed to providing high-quality online curriculum for adult learners in the areas of career development and personal enrichment. Through our accessible and user-friendly learning management system (LMS), students have access to a variety of courses and training options across a wide spectrum of areas. Our goal is to facilitate professional and personal improvement among our students so they can continue to grow and enrich their communities.



About H. Lavity Stoutt Community College

H. Lavity Stoutt Community College is a regional institute of higher education and lifelong learning that strives to promote individual growth as well as economic, social and cultural development. Over the past three decades, the college has graduated over 2,600 students and provided educational opportunities for countless others, and remains committed in its service to the community of the British Virgin Islands.