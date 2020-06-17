Ed4Career Partners with Borough of Manhattan Community College / CUNY

ONLINE, US -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Ed4Career is happy to announce a new partnership with Borough of Manhattan Community College / CUNY. Students will now be able to access Ed4Career's self-paced career development and personal enrichment courses through the school as they train for new careers or learn new skills.



The Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development at BMCC has teamed up with Ed4Career to provide over a variety of different online classes in "in-demand" fields like information technology, law, healthcare, the cannabis industry, writing and publishing and marketing. Each self-paced online course can be accessed through any internet-enabled device, making it convenient to brush up on skills or train for a new career any time, any place, during a lunch break or even on the subway.



"Making education accessible to all doesn't just benefit the student, but the community at large," said Sunil Gupta, Dean of BMCC. "Our goal is to empower students by giving them the tools they need not only to find a job, but to create a satisfying career and learn valuable skills that will help them advance."



The Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development at BMCC has a two-decade history of providing accessible, useful courses to anyone looking to improve their career and educational potential. Its partnership with Ed4Career is the latest step in advancing adult and continuing education through the school, including traditional classroom settings as well as digital learning.



For more information about Ed4Career's partnership with Borough of Manhattan Community College / CUNY, or to inquire about the company's full library of courses, please visit https://bmcc.ed4career.com/.



About Ed4Career

Ed4Career is an online career training company that is committed to providing high-quality online curriculum for adult learners in the areas of career development and personal enrichment. Through our accessible and user-friendly learning management system (LMS), students have access to a variety of courses and training options across a wide spectrum of areas. Our goal is to facilitate professional and personal improvement among our students so they can continue to grow and enrich their communities.



About Borough of Manhattan Community College / CUNY

Borough of Manhattan Community College aims to reflect the diversity of its community and provide for its students' varied educational needs in a caring and passion-driven environment. For more than three decades, the school has been dedicated to helping polish skills and establish careers for over 11,000 New Yorkers each year. The community college prides itself on making it possible for its students to learn anytime, anywhere.