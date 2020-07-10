Ed4Career Partners with Volunteer State Community College

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2020 --Ed4Career is pleased to announce it has partnered with Volunteer State Community College. Students at the community college in Gallatin, TN will be able to access Ed4Career's Non-Credit online enrichment and career training courses through the school, allowing them to brush up on their skills or train for a new job from the comfort of their own homes.



Volunteer State Community College now offers a wide variety of Non-Credit career training and personal enrichment courses, designed to help adult students improve their skills in a number of different professions and skill areas. Students in Gallatin and the surrounding areas can train for careers in information technology, law, marketing, healthcare and more, or learn writing skills to enhance their professional services.



Ed4Career's classes are designed to be self-paced and easily accessible, so students can learn at their own speed and on their own time. Once enrolled, they can complete the course as their availability allows, whether they're balancing family, jobs or other responsibilities. The Non-Credit courses operate similarly to college courses, including course materials, syllabi and progress reports, just without carrying college credit.



"Meeting students where they are is the best way to promote continuing adult education," said Lisa Haley of the Volunteer State Community College Continuing Education Department. "By offering a robust number of useful courses in hot markets like healthcare, information technology and more, packaged in a convenient digital learning environment, we're leveling the playing field for more people. Accessible education is the best way to elevate our community, and we're committed to providing as many opportunities for our students as possible."



Volunteer State Community College has made it its mission to promote adult education and career placement within the Gallatin community, and its partnership with Ed4Career is the latest step in advancing that objective. The courses, which are accessible from any internet-enabled device, have been proven to offer lasting positive results to students across the nation.



For more information about Ed4Career's partnership with Volunteer State Community College, or to inquire about the company's full library of courses, please visit https://ed4career.com/.



About Ed4Career

Ed4Career is an online career training company that is committed to providing high-quality online curriculum for adult learners in the areas of career development and personal enrichment. Through our accessible and user-friendly learning management system (LMS), our students have access to a variety of courses and training options across a wide spectrum of areas. Our goal is to facilitate professional and personal improvement among our students so they can continue to grow and enrich their communities.



About Volunteer State Community College

Volunteer State Community College is a public community college based in Gallatin, Tennessee, and is dedicated to providing quality educational programs to enrich students at all phases of learning. From community engagement to career development, the school's Continuing Education Department prioritizes accessible education for a diverse community.