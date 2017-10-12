Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --Ed4Credit is delighted to announce corporate sponsorship of a new film entitled, THINK: The Legacy of Think and Grow Rich. The film, based on the canonical motivational novel by Napoleon Hill, will debut on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Regal L.A. LIVE.



THINK: The Legacy of Think and Grow Rich focuses on the principles of building wealth and the keys to leading a rich life. One of the chief takeaways of the film—and the merit for Ed4Credit's contribution to its production—is the concept of a lifelong investment in education. The film positions life-long learning at the forefront of success, happiness, longevity and wealth. Ed4Credit holds these same benefits in mind as it offers low-cost, self-paced online courses for college credit.



"Ed4Credit is taking education by storm making online learning accessible and affordable for students with nontraditional, fast-paced lives. They're positioned in a place that will take them and their students well into the future," said Bob Proctor, an expert featured in the film.



Napoleon Hill's text, Think and Grow Rich, has survived as a definitive roadmap to success and wealth generation since 1937, even in a constantly evolving society. Ed4Credit offers proof of concept for Hill's ideas and advice, enabling access to education for non-traditional students without financial barriers. Credits earned through Ed4Credit classes can be easily transferred to nearly 2,000 colleges and universities across the United States, allowing students to realize their pursuit of knowledge with a formal degree.



Ed4Credit's backing for THINK: The Legacy of Think and Grow Rich comes through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. The company was a standout contributor to the film's fundraising efforts, securing a corporate-level tier of recognition. The film ultimately reached 338% of its original goal, boasting exceptional support from donors in the form of $369,577 raised.



For more information about Ed4Credit or its support of THINK: The Legacy of Think and Grow Rich, please visit the company's website at https://ed4credit.com.



About Ed4Credit

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida Ed4Credit was created to assist people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. With the cost of college escalating each year, it is becoming difficult for many to start let alone complete. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to have an education. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable opportunity for students to start their evolution through education. We hope that through our high-quality classes you can succeed in completing your college degree.