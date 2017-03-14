Ed4Credit Forms Partnership with betterU

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --As it seeks to provide non-traditional students worldwide with convenient, affordable access to digital learning courses for college credit, Ed4Credit is pleased to announce a new partnership with betterU. Beginning immediately, distance learners enrolled on the betterU learning platform will now have access to a full scope of Ed4Credit courses.



Ed4Credit's newest partnership will bridge India's growing demand for digital learning options and the affordable teaching materials offered by the company. The company's courses are designed to give Indian students an immersive educational experience that mirrors the standards of United States universities, without the barrier of rising tuition costs. Completing Ed4Credit courses and earning transferrable general education credits will enable these students to pursue undergraduate degrees at participating colleges.



"The market for reputable, pedagogically-sound digital learning options is currently underserved when it comes to Indian students. We're taking steps to correct this by welcoming students into a future of online learning," said Dr. Rusty Barrier, CEO at Ed4Credit. "Our partnership with betterU serves as a direct conduit to eager learners, and we're pleased to be able to supply them with a full range of low-cost, high-quality course options."



All courses offered by Ed4Credit are self-paced and accessible 24/7, designed to work around the modern lifestyles of students. Enrollees will have the ability to select courses from Ed4Credit's expansive catalog of options, earning college-level credit. This model paves the way for higher learning across a wide range of undergraduate focuses, including accounting, psychology, business, marketing, IT, history and English paths.



"We are delighted to add another established partner to our platform in our effort to bring the best available, low-cost learning opportunities to India," said Bradley Loiselle, CEO at betterU. "Ed4Credit's distance learning opportunities make it easy for students of all backgrounds and lifestyles to access quality education from wherever they are."



betterU provides access to quality learning opportunities around the world, in order to foster growth in those who want to better their lives. The chief focus of the company is to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing access to skills necessary for a sustainable career, and to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirements.



About Ed4Credit

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida Ed4Credit was created to assist people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. With the cost of college escalating each year, it is becoming difficult for many to start let alone complete. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to have an education. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable opportunity for students to start their evolution through education. We hope that through our high-quality classes you can succeed in completing your college degree.



About betterU

Founded by Bradley Loiselle, betterU aims to create an ecosystem needed to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners. Since its inception, the company has diversified itself to provide an integrated learning and employment solution on a single holistic platform. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible supporting KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.



For further information, please visit http://www.betteru.in.