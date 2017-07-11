TAMPA, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --As it continues to revolutionize digital learning and make opportunities available for nontraditional students, Ed4Credit is pleased to announce the launch of its new learning management system (LMS), Capstone. Capstone currently hosts 40 of the company's for-credit college education courses, with plans to migrate the entire library of digital learning courses over later this year.



The Capstone LMS presents a simpler, hierarchical platform to students enrolled in Ed4Credit courses. From a student dashboard, enrollees will be able to view progress for courses they're taking, read messages and announcements, and contact Ed4Credit support. Quick navigation links also make it easy to browse their courses, generate progress reports and view certifications for associated courses.



"Our mission was to consolidate all of the critical information a student needs into an informative, easily accessible and navigable platform. We believe Capstone accomplishes what we've set out to do and are extremely proud to roll it out to students enrolled in our for-credit college courses," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Credit.



Ed4Credit's new LMS is also designed to be visually stimulating, showcasing vibrant colors, profile pictures and course-related images. This—coupled with the intuitive navigation of the dashboard—makes Capstone an inviting and user-friendly platform that encourages student success.



Also built into the launch of Capstone is the introduction of Ed4Credit's course completion badges. As students complete courses, they'll receive access to a profile badge that can be displayed on websites and through social networks, such as LinkedIn profiles and professional portfolios.



The Capstone LMS was developed by Ed4Online and features a number of additional proprietary features that promote success of enrolled students. The dashboard is fully integrated with existing Ed4Credit resources, making it an all-in-one solution for students seeking an immersive online education experience.



Currently, Capstone supports 40 for-credit college courses offered through Ed4Credit. The company plans to continue rolling out its new LMS throughout 2017, eventually transitioning its entire library of online learning courses over to the new platform.



For more information about Capstone or to view Ed4Credit's entire catalog of online education course options, please visit https://ed4credit.com.



About Ed4Credit

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida Ed4Credit was created to assist people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. With the cost of college escalating each year, it is becoming difficult for many to start let alone complete. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to have an education. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable opportunity for students to start their evolution through education. We hope that through our high-quality classes you can succeed in completing your college degree.