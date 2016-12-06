Ed4Credit Launches Responsive New Website

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Ed4Credit, a division of Ed4Online, has launched a newly redesigned website, showcasing the company's continued strive towards making online learning accessible. The new website comes on the heels of sweeping price reductions on all Ed4Credit courses earlier this year, in September 2016.



Ed4Credit's new website serves as both an introduction to and a resource for low-cost college credits. The website helps prospective students learn more about the Alternative Credit Project™ (ACT) and how they can earn college credit online, via the transfer of complete course credentials to one of nearly 2,000 participating universities.



Students seeking to earn cheap college credits will have access to low-cost online college courses via Ed4Credit's open catalog. Course offerings include focuses in accounting, anatomy & physiology, business, marketing, human resources, psychology, information technology and other applicable professional development fields. All courses are available at a discounted rate of $195 per course, representing a substantially lower cost than traditional institutional courses.



"The goal is and always will be to keep higher education as affordable and accessible as possible for everyone. Ed4Credit does this in the most direct way possible, by bringing curricula directly to students at a low cost," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online. "Launching this new website means making it easier for students to find the courses they're looking for, learn more about the Alternative Credit Project and start to plan their educational future."



Ed4Credit's website features a robust design that makes navigation natural and easy, with numerous links and articles pertaining to online learning accessible from the company's website. The site is also optimized for responsive design, allowing for use across all mobile devices, including phones and tablets. A built-in classroom login makes the site a completely inclusive educational resource for distance learners and non-traditional students.



For more information about Ed4Credit or the courses it offers, please visit the company's newly redesigned website at https://ed4credit.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida Ed4Online created Ed4Credit to assist people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. With the cost of college escalating each year, it is becoming difficult for many to start let alone complete. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to have an education. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable opportunity for students to start their evolution through education. We hope that through our high-quality classes you can succeed in completing your college degree.