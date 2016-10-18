Ed4Credit Reduces Course Prices

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Ed4Credit, a service of Ed4Online, is pleased to announce that it has reduced the price of its online courses from $295 to $195 per course, effective immediately. The decision to lower pricing reflects Ed4Credit's dedication to making high-quality, low-cost online learning opportunities accessible for everyone.



In 2015, Ed4Online was chosen to participate in the ACE Alternative Credit Project™, which offers students credit for its online learning courses and made them eligible options within more than 40 college and university curriculums. A year later, the project has shown tremendous success, prompting Ed4Online to continue taking steps to make its courses even more accessible.



"Good education is the cornerstone of proper development in society, and it's the most important aspect in helping people further themselves both personally and professionally," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. "Through Ed4Credit, we're bringing education to people who might otherwise not have access to it and now, by lowering our prices, we're also lowering yet another barrier for accessibility."



Through its Ed4Credit service, students can enroll in online courses at affordable rates. These courses have been evaluated and recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education's (ACE) College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT)®, and are designed to bridge the gap between nontraditional students and a college degree.



Students enrolling in Ed4Online courses through Ed4Credit will now see prices reflected as $195 per course, down $100 from their initial $295 price. Enrollees will still retain 120 days of course access from the time of purchase and all materials are included. Students looking to apply completed Ed4Credit course credit to their transcript at participating institutions will require an official American Council on Education (ACE) CREDIT transcript.



For more information about Ed4Credit or the courses it offers, please visit the company's website at https://ed4credit.com.



About Ed4Credit

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Credit is a service of Ed4Online and is committed to providing high-quality online college level courses. Ed4Credit assists people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable online opportunity for students to start moving towards their educational goals.