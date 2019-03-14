Ed4Online Announces Rebranding of Its Adult Career & Vocational Training Division

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --Ed4Online is excited to announce the rebranding of its adult vocational training division, which is now operating as Ed4Career and providing a clear reflection of the company's focus on offering career and vocational coursework and other training options for adult learners.



Ed4Career's focus areas of career training and personal enrichment allow the brand to offer its clients a broad range of courses designed to provide options and opportunities to individuals at all stages of their careers. The company's career training courses provide hundreds of programs for those interested in training for a new career, as well as for established professionals looking to enhance their existing skills. Its four-week personal enrichment courses, meanwhile, cover numerous industries, focus areas and skills, and can help clients learn more about subjects that interest them and aid them in preparing to embark on new careers and opportunities. Ed4Career partners with many academic institutions, enabling its clients to earn college certificates for their efforts.



"We've been very pleased with the reach of our career and vocational coursework, and its popularity has really demonstrated to us the extent to which people are interested in accessing opportunities for career and personal advancement," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. "We're excited about the opportunity to rebrand this segment of our course offerings under the banner of Ed4Career and eager to help even more professionals learn and grow in their careers."



Ed4Career's course offerings are designed to provide enrichment opportunities for individuals in a wide variety of industries, including business management, information technology, healthcare, green energy and more. In addition to its industry-focused coursework, the company offers numerous broadly applicable course options, such as Microsoft Office training, test preparation, writing and more.



The courses offered by Ed4Career appeal to individuals who are looking to expand their skills and improve their marketability through user-friendly, self-paced and easily accessible online training opportunities.



For more information about Ed4Career and its coursework, or to view the company's newly rebranded website, please visit https://ed4career.com/.



Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Career is committed to providing high-quality online curriculum for adult learners in the areas of career development and personal enrichment. Through our accessible and user-friendly learning management system (LMS), our students have access to a variety of courses and training options across a wide spectrum of focus areas. Our goal is to facilitate professional and personal improvement among our students so they can continue to grow and enrich their communities.