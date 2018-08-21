Ed4Online Approved as CPE Provider for Texas Teachers

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it has recently been approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the state's teachers. In achieving this designation, Ed4Online demonstrates that its online course offerings meet the high standards established by TEA, which requires all primary and secondary teachers to engage in regular continuing education to maintain their state certification.



TEA standards apply to the more than 1,200 school districts and charter schools in the state, and TEA is continually focused on ensuring that schools and teachers are able to meet the needs of students throughout Texas. Mandatory CPE is a key component through which the state agency strives to achieve its mission, and TEA relies on providers like Ed4Online to deliver rigorous training and continuing education opportunities to teachers.



The recent TEA approval will enable Ed4Online to begin serving teachers in Texas, which is the second largest U.S. state. Ed4Online joins the ranks of continuing education providers that are approved to offer CPE credits to Texas teachers. The company already serves teachers in other U.S. states through its International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) accreditation.



"Ed4Online is committed to developing continuing education coursework for teachers that is challenging and meaningful, and we are very excited to begin offering CPE opportunities to teachers in Texas," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. "The Texas Education Agency is known for holding CPE providers to high standards, and receiving TEA accreditation is a real testament to the quality of our online courses and the work we've put into developing them."



In receiving TEA approval, Ed4Online gains the ability to partner with Texas educational institutions, which will benefit from the provider having gone through an approval process to ensure its online coursework meets the high standards required by TEA of its CPE providers.



For more information about the TEA approval process or to learn about the standards the agency demands of continuing teacher education providers, please visit the agency's website at https://tea.texas.gov/.



To learn more about Ed4Online's recent accreditation through TEA or to inquire about what it means to collaborate with an TEA accredited partner for continuing education courses, please visit the company's website at https://ed4online.com/.



