Online education company approved to offer continuing education to long term care administrators

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to announce that it has received approval from the National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Board (NAB) to act as a sponsor for continuing education.



Through its sponsorship, Ed4Online will now have the ability to assist nursing home administrators and other long term care specialists in maintaining their certifications and accreditations by offering continuing education opportunities through its online courses. The company’s sponsorship comes after an extensive and thorough audit of its continuing education modules by the National Continuing Education Review Service (NCERS).



By providing an extensive catalog of mental and behavioral health courses, including those oriented on end of life care and eldercare, Ed4Online is appealing to long term care professionals seeking to remain current in the knowledge of their chosen field of care. By logging time completing Ed4Online courses, these healthcare professionals will be able to work towards maintaining their professional accreditations.



“We specialize in offering mental and behavioral health learning opportunities to professionals in a variety of different fields. NAB accreditation helps us to take this one step further to give merit to the time spent completing these courses,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online.



The National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Boards (NAB) is the nation’s leading authority on licensing, credentialing, and regulating administrators of organizations along the continuum of long term care. NAB's members are the 50 states’ and the District of Columbia’s boards and agencies that license long term care administrators.



For more information on Ed4Online’s sponsorship through NAB or to view a list of courses offered to long term healthcare professionals, please visit http://www.ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.