Online education company joins National Council for Continuing Education and Training

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --Ed4Online is delighted to announce that it has joined the National Council for Continuing Education and Training (NCCET) as a business member.



In the capacity of a NCCET select business member, Ed4Online has the opportunity to showcase its exceptional line of e-learning courses to prospective buyers, while also being afforded recognition for its dedication to furthering quality continuing education opportunities.



“We’re very happy to be among NCCET’s select business members and look forward to all of the avenues that this membership opens up for us,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online. “Our goal is always to expand our reputation as an exceptional e-learning provider and through NCCET’s network of partners and customers, we’ll continue to do so.”



The National Council for Continuing Education and Training is committed to providing its members with benefits that keep them up to date on new trends, help maintain a personal and professional network, and give access to the latest leading-edge programs throughout the country.



The Council is committed to continuous quality improvement and to quality service as a change agent for lifelong learning. NCCET contributes to individual, community, workforce and economic development by exercising leadership as an AACC Affiliate Council, providing quality continuing education and professional development for members and preparing a skilled workforce to be competitive into the 21st century.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.