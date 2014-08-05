Ed4Online Becomes UPCEA Member

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it has joined the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) as an active corporate member. Through its involvement with UPCEA, Ed4Online will have access to numerous resources that allow it to remain a leader in online continuing education trends.



As a corporate member, Ed4Online will be afforded current research and benchmarking information, professional networking abilities and will stay abreast of current learning trends through UPCEA’s award-winning InFocus newsletter. The company will also have the ability to attend UPCEA’s Annual Conference, which includes seminars, webinars and speaking engagements.



Throughout the year, Ed4Online will attend UPCEA regional events to showcase its leading line of e-learning courses to prospective buyers, including accredited colleges and universities seeking to expand their e-learning opportunities to favor continuing education and professional development.



“Our goal has always been to align ourselves with organizations and partners that can assist us in providing the very best online education options to those seeking continuing education and professional skill building,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online. “Becoming a member of UPCEA and having access to its numerous resources is an exciting opportunity that we’re excited to pursue.”



Ed4Online will use the membership opportunities afforded by UPCEA to strengthen its own operational best-practices, applying data and information to its tailored courses that will keep its numerous e-learning opportunities in sync with the modern needs of education seekers.



Founded in 1915, UPCEA serves more than 395 institutions—including leading public and private colleges and universities—in North America. The association serves its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information, professional networking opportunities and timely publications.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its membership with UPCEA or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.