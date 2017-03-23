Ed4Online Brings Digital Learning to Austin Peay State University

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --Ed4Online is happy to announce a new partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, TN. Effective immediately, continuing education students enrolled at the college will have access to a select range of Ed4Online's digital career training and personal enrichment courses. These programs will also be available to Fort Campbell military personnel and their spouses, through the MyCAA program.



The virtual courses now available to APSU students focus distinctly on teaching critical career skills. This emphasis on career training aligns with the university's mission to assist continuing education students in establishing long-term success in the workforce. It also parallels the college's emphasis on helping military spouses establish skills for "portable careers" that can be re-established as families are supplanted by military reassignment.



"Helping our continuing education students create a foundation for career success starts with access to critical, relevant education that's field-specific," said Jerry Spencer MBA, MS Ed., Coordinator of Continuing Education at Austin Peay State University. "Ed4Online's courses have a proven record of being able to teach viable skills across a broad range of career focuses. We're delighted to be able to present these courses to our students, as well as military families, seeking grounded education and training for sustainable careers."



Ed4Online's career training courses span a wide range of focuses, including general business and management, health and wellness, IT and computer systems, marketing, legal, accounting and finance, and more. Courses can be accessed 24/7 by APSU enrolled students and completed at each student's individual pace, for a self-starting, complementary option to traditional education and training.



"Digital learning enables a whole new group of non-traditional learners—including military personnel and their families—to become successful students," said Dr. Rusty Barrier, President and CEO at Ed4Online. "We're excited to be able to meet the growing demand for this type of education among APSU community and those stationed at Fort Campbell. We hope to further the college's success when it comes to producing well-educated, success-driven members of the workforce."



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.